400 people attend Archer City ISD's open house

The Archer City Independent School District called Sunday’s Junior High/High School open house a success.

C.D. Knobloch, the district's superintendent, said he did not know how many people would come out, but is pleased to say about 400 did.

Students, teachers, parents, Archer City residents and even some of the facilities architects toured the new building.

There was also a performance put on by the cast members of the district's UIL one-act play, on the new stage, of course!

