Austin officer given restaurant receipt with profane insult

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The manager of an Austin pizzeria says an employee has been fired after a police officer who was a customer was given a receipt that included a profane insult.

Southside Flying Pizza manager David Hatley said in an email Sunday to the Austin American-Statesman that he was "appalled" by the actions of the employee.

KVUE-TV reports the receipt included the word "pig" typed onto it. It wasn't clear what day the officer visited the pizzeria.

Austin police issued a statement saying the incident reflected the actions of one person and is not representative of the restaurant and its staff.

Police said the restaurant made a donation to a nonprofit that supports law enforcement.

