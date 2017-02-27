Bribery trial begins for longtime Dallas County commissioner

DALLAS (AP) - Prosecutors say a longtime Dallas County commissioner accepted approximately $1 million in bribes in exchange for steering lucrative county contracts to certain companies.

Federal prosecutors made the claims Monday during opening statements in the corruption trial of Commissioner John Wiley Price.

He was indicted in 2014 on charges that include conspiracy to commit bribery.

Authorities asserted Monday that Price worked closely with a political consultant to ensure the consultant's clients received county contracts.

Price's lawyers denied the bribery claims and countered that he never wielded the influence that prosecutors allege.

Three people were previously convicted of charges relating to the probe.

Price has been a county commissioner for some 30 years.

