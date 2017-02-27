US Supreme Court refuses appeals from 3 on Texas death row - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

US Supreme Court refuses appeals from 3 on Texas death row

HOUSTON (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to review appeals of three Texas death row inmates, including one who pleaded guilty to a triple slaying in South Texas.

The high court's rulings, each without comment Monday, move the three one step closer to execution.

The prisoners include 31-year-old LeJames Norman, condemned for the 2005 shooting deaths of three people during a botched robbery of a home in Edna, about 100 miles southwest of Houston.

The high court also has refused an appeal from 58-year-old Michael Wayne Norris, convicted of the 1986 fatal shootings of a Houston mother and her 2-year-old son. And the court rejected an appeal from 67-year-old Bill Douglas Gates, condemned for beating, raping and strangling a Houston woman in 1999.

None of the three has an execution date.

