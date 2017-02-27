North Texas gang members sentenced for sex-trafficking roles

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Federal prosecutors say three men with ties to a Fort Worth street gang were sentenced to prison for forcing underage girls to participate in a sex-trafficking ring.

Authorities said in a statement that the most severe sentence was issued Monday to 26-year-old Deon Bonner, who was sent to prison for 30 years. Bonner pleaded guilty in November to one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children.

Bonner and two other men in their 20s who also were sentenced all had ties to the Polywood Crips gang.

Authorities say an investigation determined the trio conspired with others from 2013 to 2016 to sell underage girls to men for sex.

Prosecutors say the gang members were abusive to girls who didn't comply with their orders.

