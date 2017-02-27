Wichita County makes 43 pound drug bust near Electra

A Wichita County Highway Interdiction Deputy made a big drug bust near Electra.

On Friday, February 24th, the deputy stopped 41-year-old Soukeilay Ang Khaoproseuth near U.S. 287 and Midway Church Road east of Electra. A Wichita County K-9 was brought in and gave a positive alert for drugs to deputies. The deputies discovered that Khaoproseuth was carrying 43 pounds of marijuana valued at over $150,000.

Khaoproseuth was arrested and transported to the Wichita County Detention Center and was charged with Possession of Marijuana over five pounds under fifty pounds.