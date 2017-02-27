Iowa Park benefiting from renovated wastewater facility

The city of Iowa Park is currently enjoying the benefits of its new wastewater treatment plant after years of renovations.

The project, that cost the city $1.6 million dollars, has fixed previous deficiencies.

It is allowing things to run more efficiently.

The first phase was to treat their effluent to make it usable, primarily for the Sealed Air plant to cool it down.

The second phase included two new blowers, electronic panels, a new bar screen and a backup generator.

Jerry Flemming, City Manager of Iowa Park, said the changes were important because they needed a more reliable plant.

But now with the changes, he believes Iowa Park has a plant to be proud of.

"We have a pretty good project here for a small city," Flemming said "We are doing some major improvements that even some large cities aren't doing. And that's able to reuse our wastewater effluent."

There is also a new pipeline that runs from the wastewater plant to Sealed Air's facility.

Fleming adds that it may not seem like a big deal right now, but it will help tremendously when there is another drought across Texoma.

He said that projects like this need to be addressed when there is plenty of water because if you wait too long, it could be too late.

Iowa Park city officials said there were many problems with the plant that could have led to many problems, such as relying on one blower and having no backup power access.

The new additions will allow things to still run if something goes wrong.

