New hotel and conference center could open new doors for MPEC

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- The plan to bring a hotel and conference center, estimated to cost $35 million dollars to Wichita Falls, is still moving forward.

The location is expected to be right in front of the MPEC and Kay Yeager Coliseum.

Wichita Falls City Manager, Darron Leiker said the conference center, which would be owned by the city, could open new doors for MPEC.

Right now the MPEC facilities do not have a formal ballroom setup, so the addition of one along with a hotel would be a nice complement to what they have now.

Just last week MPEC hosted the home and garden show.

MPEC General Manager, Brian Hoffman said having an extra facility like the conference center would increase their chance to bring more conventions to the city.

“With this proposed facility we will be able to go out and bid on some of those type of events to bring to our community,” said Hoffman.

The city also hopes the facility will draw attention to convention planners that have never been to Wichita Falls.

Hoffman not only sees opportunities for the MPEC, but the Coliseum as well.

The project is still months from breaking ground and is expected to take 16 to 18 months to complete.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved.