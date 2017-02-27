Concealed carry could go across state borders

U.S. Senator John Cornyn's Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act was presented to the senate Monday.

The proposed legislation would allow concealed license holders to keep their gun privileges in states with similar laws.

Those who are for it say it will strengthen gun rights, and those against argue it would weaken the nation's gun laws.

A state of Texas CHL license is already valid in 36 states, but this new law could make that number 50.

“It's not changing states as far as what their laws are or where you can carry or anything like,” said Chris Reitsma Owner of Point Blank License to Carry in Wichita Falls. “It's just requiring them to honor anyone's carry permit.”



Reitsma said Senator Cornyn's bill will make it easier for CHL holders who are traveling through or to different states with their firearms because they will not have to worry about getting into legal trouble.

Right now all 50 states have some form of concealed carry permit laws and with this bill, those who have licenses to carry can, but they still must play by each state’s rules that they are in.

“In a way, it does expand gun owner's rights,” said Chris Reitsma. "Every state has different views on what owner's rights are and this and that, but this kind of unifies at least the concealed carry portion of it."

Senator John Cornyn agrees. In a statement on Monday, the senator said:

“This bill strengthens both the constitutional right of law-abiding citizens to protect themselves and the power of states to implement laws best-suited for the folks who live there,” Sen. Cornyn said. “This legislation is an important affirmation of our Second Amendment rights and has been a top priority of law-abiding gun owners in Texas for a long time.”

Newschannel 6 took to Facebook to see how people felt about the proposed bill.

While many agreed with it saying things like “Taking guns away from law-abiding citizens does nothing to affect criminals or kids killing kids.”

Others said, “Gun ownership and open carry has gone way too far.”

“A lot of people won't be on board with this,” said Reitsma. “A lot of states just don't want people carrying in their state.”



Senator Cornyn points out this bill does not establish national standards for concealed carry or allows people to get around their home state's laws.

It also respects state laws concerning certain places firearms are not allowed, and it keeps people who are not allowed to have a gun by federal law from having one.

While this legislation is trying to give CHL owners more freedom, Reitsma said it is up to gun owners to do their homework. He said

if gun owners are going to carry and visit another state they need to know what the laws are.

