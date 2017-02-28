Junior League Wichita Falls "Food Fight" Food Drive - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Junior League Wichita Falls "Food Fight" Food Drive

By Jack Carney, Reporter
WICHITA COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -

The Wichita Falls Junior League has kicked off their annual “Food Fight” food drive 2017. Between Monday February 27th and Friday March 3rd the JLWF is hoping to encourage locals to donate as many non-perishable food items as possible to the local Wichita Falls area food bank.

The “Food Fight” food drive is part of a Texas/ Oklahoma effort by various Junior Leagues across the two states to compete and see which branch can raise the most donations and awareness for local area food banks. On Saturday, March 4th the JLWF will gather from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at United Supermarket off Jacksboro Highway in Wichita Falls as they bring in the collected donations.

The JLWF have 35 drop off locations in and around the ‘Falls area. The locations were selected as part of a partnering process with local businesses. Residents can find a list of the local business “drop off” points below.

For more information on the “Food Fight” food drive contact Crystal Short at short6177@northtextel.net or Matthews at ematthews80@gmail.com or you can call the JLWF at (940) 692-9797. Or you can visit the Junior League Wichita Falls Facebook page HERE!

50 Plus Zone (Wichita Falls 
Public Library)
82nd Medial Support Squadron - SAFB
Aaron's Inc.
Archer Title
Arconic “Formerly Alcoa”
Bishop Realtors
Brookdale
(Sikes Lake & Midwestern Pkwy)
Century 21
Champions Clinic
CrossFit Texoma
CrossFit Wichita Falls
English Pharmacy
First National Bank 
- (Fairway & Midwestern Pkwy)
Frank and Joe’s Coffee House
Guarantee Title
Heetland Orthodontics
Horizon Bay
Hospice of Wichita Falls
Kell West Family Practice
Landmark Title
Mystaff
Parkway Grill
- (Southwest Pkwy & Central Frwy)
Patterson’s Honda
Royal Estates
Shoe Closet (save 10% with food donation)
Spherion Staffing
Star Brite Cleaners
- (Kemp & Seymour Hwy)
Stewart Title
Texoma Community Credit Union 
- (Southwest Pkwy & Sheppard)
Townsquare Media 
United Marketstreet
Union Square Credit Union 
- (Downtown & Parker Square)
Waggoner Carpet One
Women’s Clinic

