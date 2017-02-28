Junior League Wichita Falls "Food Fight" Food Drive

The Wichita Falls Junior League has kicked off their annual “Food Fight” food drive 2017. Between Monday February 27th and Friday March 3rd the JLWF is hoping to encourage locals to donate as many non-perishable food items as possible to the local Wichita Falls area food bank.

The “Food Fight” food drive is part of a Texas/ Oklahoma effort by various Junior Leagues across the two states to compete and see which branch can raise the most donations and awareness for local area food banks. On Saturday, March 4th the JLWF will gather from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at United Supermarket off Jacksboro Highway in Wichita Falls as they bring in the collected donations.

The JLWF have 35 drop off locations in and around the ‘Falls area. The locations were selected as part of a partnering process with local businesses. Residents can find a list of the local business “drop off” points below.

For more information on the “Food Fight” food drive contact Crystal Short at short6177@northtextel.net or Matthews at ematthews80@gmail.com or you can call the JLWF at (940) 692-9797. Or you can visit the Junior League Wichita Falls Facebook page HERE!

50 Plus Zone (Wichita Falls

Public Library)

82nd Medial Support Squadron - SAFB

Aaron's Inc.

Archer Title

Arconic “Formerly Alcoa”

Bishop Realtors

Brookdale

(Sikes Lake & Midwestern Pkwy)

Century 21

Champions Clinic

CrossFit Texoma

CrossFit Wichita Falls

English Pharmacy

First National Bank

- (Fairway & Midwestern Pkwy)

Frank and Joe’s Coffee House

Guarantee Title

Heetland Orthodontics

Horizon Bay

Hospice of Wichita Falls

Kell West Family Practice

Landmark Title

Mystaff

Parkway Grill

- (Southwest Pkwy & Central Frwy)

Patterson’s Honda

Royal Estates

Shoe Closet (save 10% with food donation)

Spherion Staffing

Star Brite Cleaners

- (Kemp & Seymour Hwy)

Stewart Title

Texoma Community Credit Union

- (Southwest Pkwy & Sheppard)

Townsquare Media

United Marketstreet

Union Square Credit Union

- (Downtown & Parker Square)

Waggoner Carpet One

Women’s Clinic