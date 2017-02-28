3 members of Texas family dead in apparent murder-suicide

VAN, Texas (AP) - Authorities east of Dallas say a man fatally shot two women in his family while two others were able to escape the home during the attack.

The Van Zandt County sheriff's office says the shooting occurred late Monday afternoon at the home near Van, about 70 miles from Dallas.

Jake Smith, an investigator with the sheriff's office, told KLTV in Tyler that after shooting the two women, the gunman then shot himself and is dead.

Smith says the bodies were found in different rooms of the house.

Another woman and her daughter, also members of the same family, escaped when the shooting began and notified authorities.

Sheriff's officials have not released the names of the gunman or his victims, and have not disclosed a motive for the shooting.

