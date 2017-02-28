Texas DPS makes million dollar drug bust

The Department of Public Safety made a million dollar drug bust on Saturday.

Texas DPS said a trooper pulled over a car traveling on I-40 near Conway, Texas for a traffic violation. After a search, DPS found 15 pounds of methamphetamine inside the spare tire of the car wrapped in cellophane packages.

The meth was worth an approximate $1.35 million dollars.

The two occupants of the vehicle were identified as 32-year-old Juan Medina and 48-year-old Jesus Ibarra, both of Phoenix. They were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

The drugs were allegedly being transported from Phoenix to Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ. All Rights Reserved