Texas continues to lead in number of hail events in U.S.

According to State Farm, Texas is number one in the top states for hail claims.

In 2016, 66,127 homeowners in the Lone Star State filed hail claims with State Farm. It beats out Illinois which is number two on the list, by a large margin. Illinois had 16,604 and third-ranked Missouri had 13,686.

Texas has a history of being number one when it comes to hail events.

In 2015, the state beat out four other states, including its neighbor, Oklahoma, in the number of hail events. Texas ranked number one, with 783 events. That is 264 more than number two state, Kansas with 519.

So far this year, there have been 49 hail reports in the state of Texas according to the National Weather Service. However, severe weather season has yet to begin. Typically the state's best chance to see hail is from March to June.

Before the season gets underway there are steps homeowners can take to prepare themselves.

Experts suggest reviewing your insurance coverage and create a home inventory.

Severe weather events can be financially and emotionally taxing so taking these steps ahead of time can make sure you are not left to pick up the pieces without having a plan.

During severe weather make sure to move cars, boats and other outdoor furniture or automobiles under cover.

Following a storm make sure to document the damage with photos and make temporary repairs to prevent additional damage.

Also, save your receipts and take pictures as work is being done on your home.

Samantha Forester, Newschannel 6

