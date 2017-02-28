Wichita Falls Public Library closed due to malfunctioning sprink - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls Public Library closed due to malfunctioning sprinkler

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

The Wichita Falls Public Library is closed on Tuesday due to a malfunctioning sprinkler head. It will also be closed on Wednesday as well. 

Regularly scheduled classes being held upstairs will go ahead as normal.

