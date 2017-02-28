Much Cooler and Windy

A strong cold front arrived last night. We have seen wind gusts greater than 30 mph. A grass fire can be seen from out Altus Tower cam. Dew Points and Relative Humidity are very low. Our temperatures are much cooler and seasonal for this time of year. The average temperature is 62 degrees which is about where I expect Wichita Falls to be this afternoon. We will continue to see the 60s and sunshine through the weekend. Winds will continue to be breezy. I expect the winds to really pick up Sunday and Monday.

Carly Smith, First Alert Meteorologist