Texas seeks to ban insurance policies from covering abortion

A man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino was found dead.
A man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino was found dead.
Sears Holdings Corp. says some of its Kmart stores were targeted by hackers, leading to unauthorized activity on some of its customers' credit cards.
Sears Holdings Corp. says some of its Kmart stores were targeted by hackers, leading to unauthorized activity on some of its customers' credit cards.
Police in Jupiter, FL, have released a video showing a disoriented Tiger Woods at a police station where he was taking a breathalyzer test.
Police in Jupiter, FL, have released a video showing a disoriented Tiger Woods at a police station where he was taking a breathalyzer test.
In a statement Sen. Estes expressed his excitement to run once again.
In a statement Sen. Estes expressed his excitement to run once again.