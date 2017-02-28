Jury seated in sexual assault trial - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Jury seated in sexual assault trial

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
WICHITA COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -

A jury has been seated in the case of a man accused of multiple accounts of aggravated sexual assault of a child in Wichita County.

Just before 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, a jury made up of 8 women and 4 men, plus two alternates, was selected to hear the case of 58-year-old Clarence Homer Swegheimer.

The jury selection started Monday, and 70 people were summoned for jury selection in this case. 

Those members will be given more instructions on the trial process and be sworn in Wednesday in the 89th District court at 9:00 a.m. Then, opening statements will begin the trial.

Two young victims say Swegheimer touched them inappropriately over the course of a couple of years.

Swegheimer remains behind bars in Wichita County on a more than one million dollars bond.

