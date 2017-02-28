TxDOT project along Southwest Parkway near completion

A project along a major roadway in Wichita Falls is nearing an end.

Work began on the Southwest Parkway Drainage Improvement Project in March of 2016 and is slated to be finished by mid-March.

The project is improving quite a few things along that stretch of roadway near the intersection of McNiel and Southwest Parkway.

"The drainage ditch in this area and through most of Southwest Parkway is open. So, the project encloses that ditch and puts a sidewalk on top of it," TxDOT PIO Adele Lewis said.

Lewis said this is getting rid of the risk of flooding. It will also keep people and cars from making their way into that ditch. It also takes care of mosquitoes.

"A lot of people in this area don't like the mosquito problem that is generated by having an open ditch in their backyard," Lewis said.

The project was originally set to be completed on February 24th but TxDOT put in a change order for extra work to be completed.

Those upgrades involved widening the sidewalks over the drainage area. They are around 15 feet wide versus sidewalks on the other side of the street that are only five feet wide.

The change order gives the contractor 15 business days, weather permitting, to finish this phase or face liquidated damages.

TxDOT officials said they have full confidence that the work will be finished by the deadline.

This is the second phase of a project that the city of Wichita Falls first started.

Samantha Forester, Newschannel 6

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved