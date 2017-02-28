Sheppard AFB transit station hopes to break ground this spring

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) – What's now an empty lot with a single bus stop will soon be home to the Sheppard Gate Transit Plaza.

Wichita Falls and Sheppard Air Force Base are working together to renovate a bus stop just outside of Sheppard’s main gate.

The project is expected to bring a boost to the city’s economy and may not cost tax payers a dime.

The project is expected to cost between $500,000 and $600,000 and would be completely funded through an FTA grant.

John Burrus, Director of Aviation and Transportation in Wichita Falls, said this is one of the fastest moving projects he has ever been a part of.

He also hopes this project will give airmen more options of transportation.

“We also see the taxicab companies and the share ride companies using it as well, so think of it not only as an area where you can catch a city bus but also other modes of over the road transportation,” said Burrus.

The transit gate will also give the city the option to explore new routes near the base and airport.

The city hopes to break ground this spring, with completions expected later this fall.

Once construction is under way no road closers or rerouting is expected.

Newschannel 6 will continue to follow this project throughout its’ progress.

