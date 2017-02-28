HS basketball playoff scores and highlights: boys Regional Quart - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS basketball playoff scores and highlights: boys Regional Quarterfinals

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Nocona in a huddle during their Regional Quarterfinals against Peaster. / Source: KAUZ Nocona in a huddle during their Regional Quarterfinals against Peaster. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Reg. I-4A Quarterfinals

#12 Hirschi                  24
#17 Waxahachie Life  42
HIR: T-lowest point total all-time - Watch highlights above!

Reg. I-3A Quarterfinals

Nocona       44
#7 Peaster  40
NOC: Riley McCasland 14 pts, Brenton Vineyard 13 - Watch highlights here!

Semis: Nocona vs #11 Canadian: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Midland College

Reg. II-2A Quarterfinals

Seymour      23
#10 Electra  41
SEY: Kieren Gaines 8 pts
ELE: Drake Cooper 15 pts, Xavier Waggoner 14 pts, 13 reb, 5 blk - Watch highlights on the right!

Semis: #10 Electra vs #24 Dallas Gateway Charter, 8 p.m. Friday at McKinney North HS

#14 Petrolia   15
#1 Muenster  26 - Watch highlights here!

