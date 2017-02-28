HS basketball playoff scores and highlights: boys Regional Quarterfinals

Friday, June 2 2017 5:08 AM EDT2017-06-02 09:08:53 GMT
Friday, June 2 2017 5:08 AM EDT2017-06-02 09:08:53 GMT
Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks time and again. He dished off and did it all on defense as Golden State grabbed Game 1 of the NBA Finals against LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91.
Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks time and again. He dished off and did it all on defense as Golden State grabbed Game 1 of the NBA Finals against LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91.