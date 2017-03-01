HS soccer and diamond scores: Feb. 28 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS soccer and diamond scores: Feb. 28

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
WFHS'S Alyssa Salinas takes a free kick. / Source: KAUZ WFHS'S Alyssa Salinas takes a free kick. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

HS Soccer

District 5-5A Boys

Denison  0 (0-7-1)
Rider      2 (6-3)
RID: Gage Simpson/Hagan Sanchez G each

Wichita Falls  4 (6-1-2)
Denton           0 (4-5)
WF: Richy Acosta/Alex Ramirez (Sr): 2 G each

District 5-5A Girls

Denton           2 (8-0-1)
Wichita Falls  1 (6-2-1)
WF: Tagan Hansen G, Ashland Hansen A

District 3-4A Boys

Burkburnett  2 (1-4-1)
Hirschi         3 (2-3-1)
BURK: Simao Alves/Emre Calisir G each
HIR: Martin Cerna 2 G, Jose Velazquez G

District 3-4A Girls

Burkburnett  1 (2-3-1)
Hirschi         5 (6-0)

HS Softball

District 5-5A

Rider          3
Sherman  13
F/6
RID: Carli Ward 2/3, 2B, R

Wichita Falls  1
Denison         5

Non-District

#14 Archer City  8
Burkburnett        2

Clyde      9
Graham  5

Vernon      6
City View  7

Bryson  28
Olney    11

Quanah    15
Memphis  11

HS Baseball

Non-District

Saint Jo   2
Bryson  16

