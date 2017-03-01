2 injured in car crash

Thursday, June 1 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-06-02 00:58:51 GMT
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Mounted Patrol Championship Rodeo kicked off tonight. The gates opened at 7:30 p.m. If you missed it tonight you can still make it on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The first group of people at the rodeo included girls competing to be the rodeo queens. There are three age categories, petite, junior, and senior. Contestants go through a series of contest including horsemanship, speaking, modeling and a personal interview. ...
