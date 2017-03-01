2 injured in car crash

Two people are recovering following a collision at a busy Wichita Falls intersection.

Wichita Falls police say just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, two vehicles collided at the intersection of Southwest Parkway and Taft Boulevard.

Authorities say the driver of a white truck was heading north on Taft when he hit a black Audi traveling west on Southwest Parkway, sending the car into a utility pole.

The driver of the truck and a passenger in the car were both transported to United Regional with minor injuries.

Officers do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

