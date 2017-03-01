Rep. Mac Thornberry holding a service academy forum in Wichita Falls

U.S. Representative Mac Thornberry will be in Wichita Falls on March 30th for a service academy forum.

The purpose of the forum is to meet with eligible men and women living in his congressional district to discuss joining one of the five military academies serving America. To receive admission to the academies a person must acquire a letter of recommendation from their congressional representative, a U.S. Senator or the Vice President of the United States. Candidates may also get recommendations from military leaders in the United States military.

More information on the nomination process from Representative Thornberry's office can be found below.

The Nomination Process:

To be considered for an appointment to a service academy, an applicant must meet the eligibility requirements established by law and be nominated from an authorized person including a Member of the United States Senate or the House of Representatives. I may nominate applicants who are legally domiciled within the boundaries of our district.

Who Is Eligible?

An applicant for a nomination must meet the following eligibility requirements as of July 1 of the year of admission to a service academy. He or she must be at least 17 years old, but not have passed the 23rd birthday, must be a United States citizen, and must be unmarried, not pregnant, and have no legal obligation to support children or other dependents.

Applying To My Office For A Nomination:

Students interested in a nomination should complete an academy appointment application in the spring of their junior year in high school. You may fax the completed application to (806) 371-7044 or mail it to my Amarillo office (905 South Fillmore Street, Suite 520, Amarillo, TX 79101). Also, please note that it is extremely important that the student begin the application process with the academies themselves.

Service Academies

There are five Service Academies: The United States Air Force (USAFA), Naval (USNA), Military (USMA), Merchant Marine (USMMA), and Coast Guard (USCGA) Academies. Nominations are required for all but the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, to which appointments are made on the basis of an annual nationwide competition.

As far as the USAFA, USNA, and USMA are concerned, there are various nomination authorities, with each eligible young person being able to apply to both United States Senators from the applicant's state, his or her United States Representative, and the Vice President (if very highly qualified). The other nomination categories are military-affiliated.

With respect to the Congressional category, each Representative and each Senator is allowed to have at each of those academies at any one time five persons charged to his or her quota. There are three methods of nominating, and I use the competitive method. For each vacancy, ten nominations may be made on a strictly competitive basis. The competitive method provides that the nominees compete among themselves for final appointment determined by the admissions authorities. They take into consideration a nominee's academic record, extracurricular and athletic activities, physical aptitude, ACT and/or SAT scores, leadership ability, and medical qualifications. Such facets of an applicant's record are also considered during the nomination selection process. No person will be offered admission if he or she does not meet the physical standards of the Academy unless awarded a medical waiver.

As competition for nomination and appointment is very keen, it is wise for all interested persons to apply through all sources for which they are eligible and for all Academies in which they have a real interest. An individual may be nominated by more than one nominating authority and/or to more than one Academy.

With regard to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, the locality boundary for nomination by a Representative is the State in which the District lies rather than just the District itself. Each Representative and each Senator may nominate ten candidates each year to compete for admission.

