We Get a Break From the Wind Thursday

Today will be identical to yesterday temperature wise but today will not be windy like Wednesday was. Today will be the only day over the next several with light winds. The coming weekend will be cloudy, windy and mild with highs in the 60s Saturday and 70s Sunday. We don't have any rain chances on the seven day but we will keep and eye on Monday night into Tuesday morning where there is a signal from some models for a chance of thunderstorms.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist