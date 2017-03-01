Trial begins in Wichita County Sexual Assault trial

A Wichita County man pleaded not guilty of three counts of Sexual Assault against a Child, but not guilty on three others.

Wednesday was the first day of testimony in the Clarence Swegheimer trial.

The jury heard a lot of testimony on day one.

The trial began with testimony from the mother of the victim in this particular case.

She said that Swegheimer had been a family friend for around a year before he volunteered to babysit her daughters for free.

He proceeded to do so for the next two years.

That is when the alleged sexual actives took place.

They also heard from Shannon Moy, who was the forensic interviewer from Patsy's House.

She said the victim stated Swegheimer had she and her sister put on fashion shows, one in bathing suits, which led to some of the inappropriate touching.

She said the victim also stated he would take her to his truck and do things to make her uncomfortable.

He even tried to have sex with her there, but was unsuccessful.

Finally, the victim took the stand and shared the same stories as Moy.

The victim said that she and her mom do not have a good relationship because she blames her for trusting Swegheimer.

The mother said she also blames herself.

Court will be back in session in the 89th district court tomorrow morning at 8:30 a.m. with a full schedule with more testimony.

Swegheimer is currently being held at the Wichita County jail on 14 total Sexual Assault Charges against a Child with a bond of over one million dollars.

Newschannel 6 will be there and bring you the latest.

