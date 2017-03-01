Correction: Multiple Vehicle Accident on Kell and Brook in Wichita Falls

Crews are on scene after multiple vehicles crashed at the intersection of Kell and Brook in Wichita Falls. Wichita Falls Police say a White Ran Truck hit a 4 door Sedan in the rear. A small SUV attempted to avoid the collision and hit a red Silverado.

The Ram truck then hit that same SUV. Two women from the SUV were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. The investigation into that accident is underway and traffic is backed up in the area, stay with 6 as we work to learn more.

