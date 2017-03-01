Hero of Texoma continues family's legacy of service

This week's Hero of Texoma is continuing her family's legacy of service to our country.

Kaitlyn Shores great-grandfather served in WWII, her grandfather was a fighter pilot in the U.S. NAVY, and her father is serving as a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Air Force.

Having a military background allowed Shores to live all over the country and even overseas.

After graduating from Burkburnett High School in 2015 she enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard.

PFC Shores has been preparing for her first deployment. She and her fellow soldiers are headed to Kuwait this June. She is anxious for what may be in store for her.

"I think it's a justifiable amount of excitement and nervousness. Kuwait is not a very hostile region as far as I'm aware," she said.

This deployment is giving her the opportunity to serve our country which is something she has always been exposed to.

"It seemed a lot like the right thing to do. There's a lot going on in the world and I care, not just about my family, but my friends and my neighbors. So, if I can do something to keep them safe it seemed like the appropriate action for me," PFC Shores said.

It is a long line of serve that she is happy to continue as the first woman to ever do so in her family as well.

Samantha Forester, Newschannel 6

