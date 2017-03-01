Taking a Stand Against Bullying

IOWA PARK (KAUZ) -- An Iowa Park mother who lost her son after years of being bullied is now working on a project that she hopes will save lives.

Tyler Andrew Garcia would have been a junior this year at Iowa Park High School, but like so many children across world Tyler dealt with being bullied and harassed.

Something his mother Roxanne Jones believes could have been prevented had someone took a stand.

Caring, loving and inspiring are just a few words she uses to describe her son.

But three years ago, on October 26th Tyler reached a breaking point and took his own life.

He was just 14-years-old.

“It is the most devastating thing that any parent can go through,” said Jones.

For months the door to Tyler's room remained shut, but Roxanne and her family refuse to let Tyler's legacy fade.

She painted a mural above his bed as a way to represent her guardian angel.

Now, they hope to share his story through six anti-bullying billboards with Tyler's picture and what's now become his slogan made up of his initials T-A-G, which was also his nickname.

“It takes one person, if we save one life we've made a difference and if you save a hundred lives even better,” said Jones.

Their goal is to raise $2,500 for these billboards. (Donate Here)

