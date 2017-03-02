HS basketball: boys regional semifinals pairings - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS basketball: boys regional semifinals pairings

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
Bret Botard and his Indians are in their first Regional tournament since 1987 Bret Botard and his Indians are in their first Regional tournament since 1987
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Region I-3A Semifinals - Midland College

#5 Brock vs #21 Wall, 6 p.m. Friday
Nocona vs #11 Canadian, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Regional Final: 1 p.m. Saturday

Region II-2A Semifinals - McKinney North HS

#1 Muenster vs #4 Clarksville, 6 p.m. Friday
#10 Electra vs #24 Dallas Gateway Charter, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Regional Final: 1 p.m. Saturday

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

  • SportsMore>>

  • Big changes in Texoma baseball coaching

    Big changes in Texoma baseball coaching

    Friday, June 2 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-06-03 03:55:50 GMT
    Former Rider coach Scot Green has been hired as the new head baseball coach at Burkburnett / Source: KAUZFormer Rider coach Scot Green has been hired as the new head baseball coach at Burkburnett / Source: KAUZ

    This week saw quite a few major coaching moves in Texoma high school baseball!

    This week saw quite a few major coaching moves in Texoma high school baseball!

  • Curry, Durant power Warriors past Cavs in Game 1, 113-91

    Curry, Durant power Warriors past Cavs in Game 1, 113-91

    Friday, June 2 2017 2:03 PM EDT2017-06-02 18:03:13 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 2:03 PM EDT2017-06-02 18:03:13 GMT

    Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks time and again. He dished off and did it all on defense as Golden State grabbed Game 1 of the NBA Finals against LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91.

    Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks time and again. He dished off and did it all on defense as Golden State grabbed Game 1 of the NBA Finals against LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91.

  • Vernon loses in Class 4A Semifinals

    Vernon loses in Class 4A Semifinals

    Thursday, June 1 2017 8:17 PM EDT2017-06-02 00:17:46 GMT
    Jade Guzman at the plate during Vernon's 4A State Semifinal game vs. Liberty Hill. / Source: KAUZJade Guzman at the plate during Vernon's 4A State Semifinal game vs. Liberty Hill. / Source: KAUZ
    HS Softball Class 4A Semifinals #8 Vernon          2 #1 liberty Hill      6 VER: Jade Guzman 6 IP, 7 H, 5 K, Caroline Taylor 2/3, RBI Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved
    HS Softball Class 4A Semifinals #8 Vernon          2 #1 liberty Hill      6 VER: Jade Guzman 6 IP, 7 H, 5 K, Caroline Taylor 2/3, RBI Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved
    •   
Powered by Frankly