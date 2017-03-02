Williams earns IFL weekly honors - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Williams earns IFL weekly honors

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Tyler Williams (3) was named IFL Special Teams Player of the Week for week 2 / Source: KAUZ Tyler Williams (3) was named IFL Special Teams Player of the Week for week 2 / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

After defeating the Nebraska Danger 65-48 in Week 2, the Wichita Falls Nighthawks are one of only two 2-0 teams to begin the season and sport the number one ranked scoring offense in the IFL (66.5 ppg).

A big part of the ranking is the contribution of RB/KR Tyler Williams. Williams accounted for 239 all-purpose yards in the Nighthawks' Week 2  victory over the Danger, the most in the IFL this season and fourth-most over the last two seasons. In the fourth quarter against the Danger, Williams broke a 57 yard kickoff return for a touchdown en route to 182 total kickoff return yards. The Nighthawks speedster finished the night with four total touchdowns from a variety of different ways: running, receiving, kickoff return and fumble return.

Williams and the Nighthawks host the Spokane Empire in a matchup of undefeated teams Friday night at 7:05 at the Kay Yeager Coliseum.

Nighthawks kicker Tanner Graeber, the former MSU Mustang who made his debut Saturday by going 3/3 on field goals and 7/8 on extra points, was an honorable mention, while receiver Jordan Jolly earned Celebration of the Week honors.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports/IFL Communications All Rights Reserved

