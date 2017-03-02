Man arrested after firing shots near a Wichita Falls home - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Man arrested after firing shots near a Wichita Falls home

By Alex Achten, Reporter
One man was arrested shortly after 8pm
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- Wichita Falls Police have a suspect in custody tonight after an argument leads to shots fired on parish street just after 3 p.m. this afternoon.

The shooting suspect faces two counts of deadly conduct.

Several rounds were fired but no injuries reported.

Officers say, witnesses told them, they believe an assault rifle was used during that shooting....

No injuries were reporting.

Police say following an argument outside a Wichita Falls home leads to shots fired on Parish Street just after 3 p.m.

Several rounds were fired but no injuries reported.

Officers said witnesses told them they believe an assault rifle was used during that shooting.

At last check, officers said they are searching for an unnamed suspect at this time.

