Nighthawks Attendance on the Rise - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Nighthawks Attendance on the Rise

Nighthawks hope to see 3,500 fans Nighthawks hope to see 3,500 fans

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- Last season the Nighthawks average attendance was right around 2,500 but afters last year success team owner, Drew Carnes, hopes to see closer to 3,500 fans at each game.

The team is only in its third year in Wichita Falls, finishing last season 11-5, and the team is gaining more attention from the community.

Carnes said the experience of an indoor football game is like no other sport.

“It's just the fact that it's so close, you're on top of the action when you're here at an indoor football game,” said Carnes.

The team’s average attendance has risen nearly 40% from last season and the team hopes that number will continue to rise.

Daniel Robinson also known as “Hawkman” enjoys the community atmosphere and gets fans hyped and involved during game time.

Robinson said, “It just makes it something where the community can come together and we can kind of be all involved with everything and support our team.”

As the season continues Carnes hopes fans continue to bring their energy and passion.

The Nighthawks will be on the road for their next three games and will return back home April 8th.

If you're interested in tickets CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ  All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Thursday, September 14 2017 10:48 AM EDT2017-09-14 14:48:09 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:30:11 GMT

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

  • Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

    Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:25 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:25:42 GMT

    Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.   The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night. 

    Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.   The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night. 

  • Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

    Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:21:15 GMT
    (Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)(Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)

    American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

    American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly