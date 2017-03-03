Nighthawks Attendance on the Rise

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- Last season the Nighthawks average attendance was right around 2,500 but afters last year success team owner, Drew Carnes, hopes to see closer to 3,500 fans at each game.

The team is only in its third year in Wichita Falls, finishing last season 11-5, and the team is gaining more attention from the community.

Carnes said the experience of an indoor football game is like no other sport.

“It's just the fact that it's so close, you're on top of the action when you're here at an indoor football game,” said Carnes.

The team’s average attendance has risen nearly 40% from last season and the team hopes that number will continue to rise.

Daniel Robinson also known as “Hawkman” enjoys the community atmosphere and gets fans hyped and involved during game time.

Robinson said, “It just makes it something where the community can come together and we can kind of be all involved with everything and support our team.”

As the season continues Carnes hopes fans continue to bring their energy and passion.

The Nighthawks will be on the road for their next three games and will return back home April 8th.

