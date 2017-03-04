Wichita Falls LGBT advocates say SB6 will hurt transgender people

Wichita Falls LGBT advocates protested against a controversial Texas bathroom bill.

Protestors said Texas Senate bill 6 denies transgender people the right to use the bathroom of the gender they identify with.

They chanted "FLUSH S-B 6," as they marched from the Democratic headquarters in Kemp towards Midwestern.

Zoey said she's identified as a transgender person since she was five.

"The people [SB 6] hurts is transgender people," Zoey said.

Stephanie Morgan, the event organizer, said the bill would take rights transgender people deserve.

"The right to be able to use the restroom without incident," Morgan said.

Lt. Governor of Texas Dan Patrick co-authored SB 6 and said in a statement: "This issue is not about discrimination — it's about public safety, protecting businesses and common sense."

The protestors disagreed with that statement.

"This bill targets trans people specifically," Morgan said.

Zoey said it forces transgender people into uncomfortable and dangerous places.

"I was raped in a boy's bathroom before," Zoey said. "I could be again if I was forced by law to use the men's restroom."

Zoey said she's going to Austin to provide testimony against SB 6 on March 7th.

More than two dozen protestors demonstrated today. The march began after 3 p.m. at the Democratic headquarters in Kemp towards Midwestern.

