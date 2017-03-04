Wichita Falls LGBT advocates say SB6 will hurt transgender people

Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.
Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.
Due to inclement weather Friday afternoon into Saturday the Newschannel 6 newsroom has received closings and cancellations.
Due to inclement weather Friday afternoon into Saturday the Newschannel 6 newsroom has received closings and cancellations.
A new study challenges the old notion that neurons stop developing after we become adults.
A new study challenges the old notion that neurons stop developing after we become adults.
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.