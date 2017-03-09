Two Holliday ISD seniors top Rotary Club Competition - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Two Holliday ISD seniors top Rotary Club Competition

Students with their awards Students with their awards

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- The Rotary Club here in Wichita Falls held a four-way test speech competition.

Students prepared and presented speech’s ranging five to seven minutes on various topics.

They were then judged on content, organization and their delivery with the winner receiving one thousand dollars.

This year’s first place prize went to Holliday senior Nolan Richardson, with fellow classmate Chase Medlinger finishing second.

Newschannel 6 would like to congratulate all the students who participated and best of luck to Nolan as he gets ready for regionals later this month.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

