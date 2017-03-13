Col. Keeton will finish serving as commander of the 80th until May 25th

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- The 80th Flying Training Wing at Sheppard Air Force Base is preparing for a change of command.

Colonel Gregory Keeton took command of the 80th Flying Training Wing in February of 2015.

Col. Keeton arrived at Sheppard AFB the year before and served as the Vice-Commander of the 80th, which also conducts the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program or ENJJPT at Sheppard.

On Friday, Col. Keeton took part in his final ENJJPT Steering Committee meeting where he took the time to reflect on his time serving at Sheppard.

“It has been an absolute fantastic opportunity for us to be here at Sheppard and in Wichita Falls,” said Keeton.

Col. Keeton will finish serving as commander of the 80th until May 25th, which is when the change of command ceremony will take place.

This change of command happens every two years and has been a military tradition since the 18th Century.

General Nuzzo, Chairman of the ENJJPT Steering Committee, said without the great leadership at Sheppard it would be impossible to do what they do.

Col. Keeton will be retiring from the Air Force later this year, but does plans to stay in the Wichita Falls area.

