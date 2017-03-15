Wichita Falls ranked 5th best city for early retirees - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls ranked 5th best city for early retirees

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- The city of Wichita Falls is being recognized as one of the best places to retire early, but what makes this city such a hot spot when it comes to living out your golden years?

The study was conducted by Magnify Money and ranked 217 US cities.

The cities were ranked on cost of living, quality of life and access to employment if needed to supplement income.

Of those categories Wichita Falls received 99 out of 100 in regards to the cost of living.

Something Wichita Falls Mayor, Stephen Santellana believes is one of the cities strongest features.

“Whether you want to go to the mall or a park system or the library we are not a vast city in terms of mileage, also your money spreads a lot better, so if you're looking at the cost-of-living Wichita Falls is a great place for a retiree,” said Santellana.

Betty and Frank Smith have been married for 44 years and chose to retire at Rolling Meadows, just a few minutes from downtown.

Betty said, “It’s not the little small town but it's not the Metroplex, so it's really something we enjoy.”

If you would like to check out the full list of rankings click here.

