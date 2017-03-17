Great-grandson of President Theodore Roosevelt supporting Lake W - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Great-grandson of President Theodore Roosevelt supporting Lake Wichita Project.

Roosevelt IV is a Harvard graduate and renowned conservationist Roosevelt IV is a Harvard graduate and renowned conservationist

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- Theodore Roosevelt IV came to visit Wichita Falls Thursday night.

He is the great grandson of President Theodore Roosevelt and is partnering up with the Lake Wichita Revitalization Project.

Roosevelt IV is a Harvard graduate and renowned conservationist.

During the event he expressed his belief and support of environmental revitalization.

“Here we have the town of Wichita Falls saying we are not going to wait for your leadership we are going to do it ourselves,” said Roosevelt.

Steve Garner, Chairman of the revitalization committee, shared with supporters some of the plans this project committee.

Which include a possible wake boarding park, beaches, veteran’s memorial plaza and new pavilion.

As the evening ended Roosevelt shared an important message for the youth of Wichita Falls.

“Don't think just because you are youth that your views are not important or that your time will not be used wisely, so please young man and young woman roll up your sleeves and get involved and make a different,” said Roosevelt.

At the end of the night Garner announced that the Patterson family will be donating $500,000 towards the Veteran Memorial Plaza at Lake Wichita over the next two years.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Thursday, September 14 2017 10:48 AM EDT2017-09-14 14:48:09 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:30:11 GMT

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

  • Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

    Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:25 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:25:42 GMT

    Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.   The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night. 

    Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.   The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night. 

  • Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

    Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:21:15 GMT
    (Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)(Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)

    American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

    American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly