Great-grandson of President Theodore Roosevelt supporting Lake Wichita Project.

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- Theodore Roosevelt IV came to visit Wichita Falls Thursday night.

He is the great grandson of President Theodore Roosevelt and is partnering up with the Lake Wichita Revitalization Project.

Roosevelt IV is a Harvard graduate and renowned conservationist.

During the event he expressed his belief and support of environmental revitalization.

“Here we have the town of Wichita Falls saying we are not going to wait for your leadership we are going to do it ourselves,” said Roosevelt.

Steve Garner, Chairman of the revitalization committee, shared with supporters some of the plans this project committee.

Which include a possible wake boarding park, beaches, veteran’s memorial plaza and new pavilion.

As the evening ended Roosevelt shared an important message for the youth of Wichita Falls.

“Don't think just because you are youth that your views are not important or that your time will not be used wisely, so please young man and young woman roll up your sleeves and get involved and make a different,” said Roosevelt.

At the end of the night Garner announced that the Patterson family will be donating $500,000 towards the Veteran Memorial Plaza at Lake Wichita over the next two years.

