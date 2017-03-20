Construction continues on Southwest Parkway

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- A new concrete barrier is raising some concerns at the intersection of Gregg Road and Southwest Parkway.

TXDOT said, the goal of this project was to allow drivers heading east bound on south west parkway to merge safely.

The new barrier might come as a surprise to some drivers who aren't aware.

Adele Lewis said, “It's a 7.5 mile long project to upgrade and fix how we move through Southwest Parkway and make it a whole lot more efficient.”

The 2.5 million dollar project is in full swing.

The new barrier could be problematic for those drivers unaware of the change.

Currently there is no sign or arrow defining the upcoming lane as a turn only, which could cause issues for some drivers especially at night.

Signs and striping will be put soon, but an exact date has yet to be set. Until then drivers need to be aware.

“Whether they are getting longer left turn bays or getting new signals or even pedestrian buttons, not every intersection is the same,” said Lewis.

Although the signs for the turning lane have not been put in, there are construction zone signs all throughout the area.

We will continue to keep you posted on this project as it progresses.

