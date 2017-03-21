Residents return to Lions Court after fire

Brown is very grateful for the community support.

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- Just 24 hours after two fires broke out at the Lions Court apartment complex, residents are returning back to the place they called home.

For Leann Brown this is the second apartment fire she has been a part of while living in Wichita Falls.

She was actually the one who called 9-1-1 when the second fire broke out.

The first fire sparked around 7 p.m. Monday night.

Investigators said, the cause was a possible cooking accident.

An hour and a half later a second fire broke out in the same building, burning a hole in the roof.

Since Leann's home was mostly affected by the smoke from the second fire she was able to return back to her apartment this evening.

Brown is very grateful for the community support.

“I just can't thank everyone enough,” said Brown.

Leann she said the next challenge will be getting rid of the smoke odor.

For now she plans on staying right where she's at and even plans to head back to work tomorrow.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved.