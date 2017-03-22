Rare Kemp family artifacts to be displayed in Wichita Falls

Photos, letters and even an old passport will soon be on display.

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) – Stacie Flood, curator of the Kell House in Wichita Falls, got her first look at historical documents and photographs belonging to Joseph Kemp; one of the founding fathers of Wichita Falls.

I was able to join her during this in depth look at the artifacts, which will soon be on display inside the Kell House.

“We know a lot about Kemp, his business dealings and how his mind works, but we don't know that much about the man behind that myth,” said Flood.

Which is exactly why Tom Hamilton, Kemp's great-grandson, donated so much of his families belongings.

He hopes these artifacts will bring a better understanding of who his family was.

The collection includes rare photos inside Kemp's home, sadly demolished in the 1960s.

As well as an old newspaper articles from the day Kemp passed away.

Both Hamilton and Flood believe that preserving these artifacts gives people a better understanding of where they come from and the families who built the city we call home today.

Hamilton will also be donating some furniture that sat inside the Kemp home in the early 1900’s.

It will still be a while before they are officially on display for the public.

Currently the Kell house is trying to raise two million dollars, to help preserve this century old house for the next 100 years.

