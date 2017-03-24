Lake Wichita Project raises over $90,000 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Lake Wichita Project raises over $90,000

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- The Lake Wichita Project is in the process of raising fifty million dollars to revitalize the century year old manmade reservoir.

Committee chairman, Steve Garner said currently the project is successfully moving forward.

Last week hundreds gathered in support of the project, including Teddy Roosevelt IV.

Just this month $90,000 has been raised and Garner is overwhelmed by the project’s support.

“It's really exciting for the people that said, you know let's do this and let's get this done,” said Garner.

So far the project has raised over two million dollars total, over a year and a half.

And donations continue to come in.

“It's exciting to see people say it's time for this project and I'm ready for this to get going,” said Garner.

He hopes the community will start to see more physical progress with in the next 12 to 18 months.

For more information on Lake Wichita CLICK HERE.

