City Leader wants to repurpose Attebury Grain Elevator

The mill was build in the early 1900's by Frank Kell
WICHITA FALLS, TX

It is considered by many to be one of the biggest eyesores in Wichita Falls, but that could soon change.

The Attebury Grain Elevator, once a booming place of business, has faded into an unappealing historical landmark.

But Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana sees it as an opportunity.

“Paint that thing starch white and get it to become a moving billboard,” said Santellana.

The mill itself hasn't been in production for years, but the grain elevators are still used by Attebury Grain.

Kathryn Hager, the owner of LITTLE h CREATIVE, hopes this idea will bring more visitors off the highway and into her shop.

Hager said, “A lot of people get on the expressway and don't drive down here and that's our biggest goal.”

Since taking office, Mayor Santellana’s biggest goal was growing downtown and the business in it.

Something he says isn't a tagline.

“I want them to believe in me when I tell them we're going to have a total comprehensive strategic plan for downtown,” he said.

The plans for the mill is still in the very early stages, with funding still to be determined.

Currently, Mayor Santellana is not sure how much the project will cost but hopes to have an estimate within the next two months.

