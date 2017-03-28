WF Walmart now offers Online Grocery Pickup

Pickup is open from 8am-8pm for any purchase over $30

Grocery shopping just got a little easier today in Wichita Falls.

The Walmart on Greenbriar Road will now offer customers the option of online grocery pickup.

Employees, managers, and executives celebrated the event with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Store manager, Cheryl Hopkins could not be happier that her store was selected as the first to offer this program in Wichita Falls.

“We are very excited to be the first ones to go live in Wichita Falls and we look forward to setting the bar for the other stores as well,” said Hopkins.

Most online shoppers were hired in-house and have had experience working at Walmart.

Annie Crane, one of those personal shoppers, got the chance to drop off her first order this morning.

Crane said, “We did a bunch of practice and I think we did a really good job and she was really sweet.”

Pickups can be scheduled between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a minimum order of $30.00.

One of the first customers to use the new service in Wichita Falls, was Monica Naegle, a frequent traveler.

She said the service allows her to spend free time with her family rather than shopping.

Which Hopkins said is Walmart’s main goal of the entire program.

The Walmart on Central Freeway and Lawrence Road will also offer this service program.

Central Freeway will start their program Wednesday and Lawrence Road will be kicking off their program on Thursday.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved.