No future plans for vacant hotels in Wichita Falls

The former hotel sits off I-44 empty and out of business

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- Wichita Falls city leaders are looking to build a new hotel near the MPEC.

Currently, two former hotels near the same site off of I-44 sit empty and out of business.

Henry Florsheim, President of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, said it’s all about location.

“You have to have a hotel right up next to the convention center, it's what people want now and days,” said Florsheim.

The city has had many hotel owners living out of town, which can cause facilities to be run down and left in major disrepair.

But what is the city planning to do about the two hotels many see as an eyesore?

Mayor Stephen Santellana said, “As long as they're paying taxes and it's not health issue or public health issues, then we almost have to let those buildings on their course.”

As of right now, the only way the city could claim both vacant facilities would be through condemning the property.

Something they do not want to do it this time.

The estimated cost for the new hotel and conference center is around $35 million dollars

That project is still months from breaking ground and is expected to take anywhere from 16 to 18 months to complete.

We will continue to keep you updated on the projects progress.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved