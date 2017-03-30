2 women killed in TX-79 crash have been identified

Crews have cleared the scene of a deadly crash in Archer County.

DPS officials said two vehicles hit head-on while traveling on Highway 79 near Edwards Way and Elliot Road just outside of Wichita Falls Thursday afternoon.

DPS officials said Nancy Day, 69, from Wichita Falls was traveling south on Highway 79 when her car veered into northbound traffic. Nancy Wagenfuehr, 51, of Wichita Falls, was traveling north on Highway when her car collided head-on with Day.

Both women were pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other people in either vehicle at the time of the crash.

