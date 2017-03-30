2 women killed in TX-79 crash have been identified - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

2 women killed in TX-79 crash have been identified

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Crews have cleared the scene of a deadly crash in Archer County. 

DPS officials said two vehicles hit head-on while traveling on Highway 79 near Edwards Way and Elliot Road just outside of Wichita Falls Thursday afternoon.

DPS officials said Nancy Day, 69, from Wichita Falls was traveling south on Highway 79 when her car veered into northbound traffic.  Nancy Wagenfuehr, 51, of Wichita Falls, was traveling north on Highway when her car collided head-on with Day. 

Both women were pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other people in either vehicle at the time of the crash.

Stay with Newschannel 6 as we continue to follow this developing story. 

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Thursday, September 14 2017 10:48 AM EDT2017-09-14 14:48:09 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:30:11 GMT

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

  • Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

    Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:25 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:25:42 GMT

    Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.   The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night. 

    Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.   The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night. 

  • Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

    Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:21:15 GMT
    (Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)(Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)

    American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

    American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly