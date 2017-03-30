Parents concerned by speeding neighborhood drivers

Currently there are no signs or speed bumps that require drivers to slow down.

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- After dealing with months of drivers flying through their neighborhood, parents in Fountain Park are coming together.

As parents it is something all worry about; the safety and well-being of their children.

Now they're hoping the city will do something to solve this issue.

The neighborhood is located right off McNiel Avenue in Wichita Falls, which is a 35 mph road.

But as you turn right onto Compton Road, there are no signs or speed bumps that require drivers to slow down.

Rob Jackson said his son’s car was recently totaled by a speeding driver right in front of his house.

He said, this time it's just a car, what if next time it is a child?

“People speed up and down the street with very little regard for children’s safety and very little regard for people’s property,” said Jackson.

Shari Godo, is a mother of four and said the speeding has become such a concern, that her kids can't even play in the front yard.

She said, “It's not as fun as they want it to be, but it's what we have to do to keep them safe.”

Recently, one mother started posting about these issues on the website Nextdoor, which allows neighborhoods to communicate online.

She said, they keep reaching out to the people and yet they're not responding to their issue.

Most of the speeding happens while kids are coming home from school or as residents head home from work.

Though the problem has not been solved, they hope by voicing their concerns, changes can soon be made.

The Wichita Falls Police Department said they do their best to patrol the neighborhoods as often as they can and advise drivers to slow down while driving through residential areas.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved