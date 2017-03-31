Weekend cookout for Vietnam Memorial Project

All donations go to the Vietnam Monument Project

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Det 23-1A and Daughters of the American Revolution WF Chapter are partnering up this weekend to raise money for a Vietnam Memorial Project.

Though each group looks a little different from the outside, on this inside both have a love a passion for this country and those who served.

The project is estimated to cost $170,000 and will be on display at Lake Wichita.

Currently they are less than $22,000 shy from that goal.

If you would like to help the Vietnam Monument fundraiser head to Red River Harley Davidson between 11am - 2pm.

All donations go to the Vietnam Monument Project.

