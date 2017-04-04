New painted horse to honor Landavazo and Smith - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

New painted horse to honor Landavazo and Smith

The horse will be painted blue and purple, Lauren and Mikayla's favorite colors The horse will be painted blue and purple, Lauren and Mikayla's favorite colors

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- Throughout the city of Wichita Falls sit the iconic painted horses, but soon there will be an addition to that group.

This time to honor Makayla Smith and Lauren Landavazo.

Bethany Tolley, a mother of three, helped start this project back in March.

She has already raised $3,000 of the $5,000 goal needed to complete this project.

“When I read that story behind those horses something just clicked, that's what my heart latched onto and I knew I had to do this for them,” said Tolley.

Rhonda Ivy is a former teacher at Rider and currently works as an art instructor in Wichita Falls.

When Bethany contacted her about the project, she didn't hesitate to help.

“I didn't even have to think about it twice, I knew I'd want to do it,” said Ivy.

Once completed the horse, painted blue and purple, Lauren and Makayla's favorite colors, will sit in front of McNiel middle school.

If you would like to help raise the final $2,000 needed for this project, a cookout will be held this Saturday, April 8th from 10am – 3pm at the Patterson dealership, 2910 Old Jacksboro Hwy, Wichita Falls, TX 76302.

