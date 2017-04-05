Heroes of Texoma: Ted Klopf

Klopf joined the Air Force in 2007 and served as a flight crew chief

Never say never; it is one of many things Ted Klopf, owner, and founder of Odd Duck Coffee, learned during his time in the U.S. Air Force.

Klopf joined the air force in 2007 after the financial crisis forced him to change career paths.

There he has served as a flight crew chief and has traveled the world, but now calls Wichita Falls his home.

Today, he serves as a flight crew chief instructor at Sheppard Air Force Base, teaching the next generation of airmen.

“I not only to work with the younger airmen but also it has been three plus years of me being able to be at home with the family,” said Klopf.

Klopf spent much of his time in the Air Force working on KC-137's in multiple different climates, where he learned the true meaning of service.

With one year left on his current enlistment, Klopf gets ready to embark on his next mission in his life, as a father, husband and business owner in downtown Wichita Falls.

He said, “I think if you were to ask me 10 years if I would be in this position the answer would definitely be no.”

Originally from Michigan, he said the choice to stay and grow a business in Wichita Falls was simple.

“Once you find that sense of family and community again you don't want to let go of that, I think that's what's keeping us here,” said Klopf.

That is what makes Ted Klopf a true Hero of Texoma.

