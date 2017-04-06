chancArtists share their talents with others in the community

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- Growing the downtown; that has been one of the biggest goals the city of Wichita Falls has been working to achieve.

Thursday, they did just that, as people filled the streets for the 2nd annual After Hours Art Walk.

Businesses and art studios in downtown Wichita Falls are calling themselves the art district and worked together to pull off this kickoff event.

Dozens of local artists like, Cindy Kahler Thomas, filled the sidewalks on Ohio Avenue giving them the chance to share their talents with others in the community.

Audra Lambert, President of the Wichita Falls Art District, told us she was overwhelmed by the support and is amazed at how fast this event has grown in just one year.

If you missed out tonight do not worry, this will be an ongoing monthly event, held on the first Thursday of the month from now until October.