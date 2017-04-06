After Hours Art Walk - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

After Hours Art Walk

chancArtists share their talents with others in the community chancArtists share their talents with others in the community

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- Growing the downtown; that has been one of the biggest goals the city of Wichita Falls has been working to achieve.

Thursday, they did just that, as people filled the streets for the 2nd annual After Hours Art Walk.

Businesses and art studios in downtown Wichita Falls are calling themselves the art district and worked together to pull off this kickoff event.

Dozens of local artists like, Cindy Kahler Thomas, filled the sidewalks on Ohio Avenue giving them the chance to share their talents with others in the community.

Audra Lambert, President of the Wichita Falls Art District, told us she was overwhelmed by the support and is amazed at how fast this event has grown in just one year.

If you missed out tonight do not worry, this will be an ongoing monthly event, held on the first Thursday of the month from now until October.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Thursday, September 14 2017 10:48 AM EDT2017-09-14 14:48:09 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:30:11 GMT

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

  • Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

    Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:25 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:25:42 GMT

    Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.   The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night. 

    Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.   The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night. 

  • Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

    Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:21:15 GMT
    (Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)(Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)

    American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

    American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly